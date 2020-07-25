TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands commitment from three-star Florida DB Corey Coley Jr.

Coley told TSR that his final decision came down to Georgia Tech, LSU, and Maryland. But he ultimately chose the Terps because he could see himself in College Park playing under defensive coordinator Jon Hoke.

It has been nearly two months since Maryland’s last football commitment, but the Terps added a 17th member to its 2021 class July 25 with a pledge from Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian School three-star defensive back Corey Coley Jr.

“They’re one of the biggest media markets in the country and that’s a place I wouldn’t mind living for life after football,” Coley said of Maryland. “I know they have some pretty good coaches. I know the kind of guys that coach (Jon) Hoke has coached in the past. One of my coaches actually played for coach Hoke at Florida — a coach that’s close to me. He has produced some really good players. I have a pretty good relationship with [Hoke]. He has just been telling me how he’s going to coach me, and I know he coaches hard but he brings the best out of all of his players.”

Coley has not had a chance to visit Maryland yet because of the pandemic, but he is looking forward to doing so at some point soon. He felt comfortable committing to Maryland sight unseen because of his close relationship with Hoke as well as Terps special teams coordinator George Helow, who also has a younger brother that plays high school football in Jacksonville.

Speaking with both Hoke and Helow every week recently, Coley liked their message and the vision they have at Maryland.

“They say that they need me. They need players like me to put Maryland on the rise and get over that hump,” Coley said.

Despite being listed as a safety by most scouting services, Coley said he plans to play cornerback at the next level and that his final three schools all expressed interest in playing him there.

His relationship with the coaching staff at Georgia Tech as well as his proximity to Atlanta made the Yellow Jackets Maryland’s stiffest competition in this recruitment battle, but LSU’s affinity for putting defensive backs in the pros also had Coley’s attention throughout.

Coley considers himself a “versatile individual who is very instinctive.” He said he loves the game of football and studies it a lot and he believes that’s what fans will see at Maryland. Despite the interest in Georgia Tech and LSU, Coley is happy with his choice to become a Terp and says his recruitment is officially shut down.

“I’m 100 percent committed now,” Coley said.