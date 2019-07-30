In the aftermath of a big recruiting barbecue last weekend in College Park, Maryland received a big out-of-state addition to its 2020 class with a commitment July 30 from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) three-star wide receiver Deajaun McDougle .

McDougle listed the Terps in his top five July 20, along with Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, and South Carolina, which he took his only other official visit to June 23. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver visited College Park three times between April and July, including an official visit during the recruiting BBQ.



Maryland wide receivers coach Joker Phillips built a strong bond with McDougle over the course of the spring and summer and played an integral role in bringing the speedy Florida native on board, as did Terps sophomore wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, who also hails from the Sunshine State and has shown early in his career how productive wideouts can be in College Park.

“Coach Joker and I have built a relationship,” McDougle told TSR prior to his official visit. “He calls me and checks up on me and everything. [Jones] has been a great help to me, a great mentor. From all the times I’ve been there I’ve been able to hang with him and he actually introduced me to everybody else. So that’s been great for me because that’s how I really got to know everybody, through Jeshaun because Jeshaun was one of the guys on the team who knows everybody because he’s popular.”

Maryland also recently offered McDougle’s younger brother, Jamarion, another Deerfield wide receiver (2021) who joined Deajaun in College Park for the BBQ.

Currently the No. 90-ranked player in the state of Florida, McDougle is an intriguing talent with blazing 4.5 speed. He’s coming off of a junior season in which he compiled 61 receptions, 853 yards, and eight touchdowns. He becomes the third wide receiver to pledge to Maryland’s 2020 class, joining Princeton (N.J.) Hun School two-star Nick DeGennaro and Oxon Hill (Md.) Potomac three-star Corey Dyches.



