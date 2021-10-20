 Calvert Hall three-star DE Daniel Owens has committed to Maryland.
Maryland lands commitment from top local DE Daniel Owens

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Maryland has landed a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) Calvert Hall three-star defensive end Daniel Owens, he announced Wednesday night on Twitter.


Owens chose the Terps over fellow finalists Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse, as well as a host of other offers.

Owens becomes the 11th member of the Terps' 2022 class overall and the sixth from Maryland. He is the No. 29-ranked weakside defensive end nationally and the No. 11-ranked player in the state of Maryland according to Rivals.


