Maryland lands commitment from top local DE Daniel Owens
Maryland has landed a commitment from Baltimore (Md.) Calvert Hall three-star defensive end Daniel Owens, he announced Wednesday night on Twitter.
Owens chose the Terps over fellow finalists Penn State, Rutgers and Syracuse, as well as a host of other offers.
Owens becomes the 11th member of the Terps' 2022 class overall and the sixth from Maryland. He is the No. 29-ranked weakside defensive end nationally and the No. 11-ranked player in the state of Maryland according to Rivals.