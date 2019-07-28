News More News
Maryland lands first 2021 commitment from Spalding safety Jayon Venerable

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Maryland hosted a slew of recruiting targets and pledges for an on-campus barbecue July 27, and in the process the Terps came away with their first 2021 commitment from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding safety Jayon Venerable, who turned his dream into a reality by jumping on board in College Park.

Jayon Venerable is Maryland's first commit in the class of 2021.
