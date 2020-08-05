TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands first OL commit via flip

The Terps picked up the 19th commitment to their 2021 class August 5 with a pledge from Florissant (Mo.) Hazelwood Central 2021 two-star offensive tackle Kyle Long, who was previously committed to Central Michigan.

Long, who committed to Central Michigan in May, not only addresses one of Maryland’s biggest needs, he also becomes the first offensive lineman to commit to the Terps’ current class. The Terps offered Long August 1, and it didn’t take long for the 6-foot-6, 304-pound blocker to pull the trigger and flip his commitment to Maryland.

Although Long’s offer from Maryland is recent, his relationship with Terps offensive line coach John Reagan dates back further.

“Me and coach Reagan started to build a relationship and the more we talked the more we got to know about each other and when I first got the offer I was extremely excited,” Long told TSR.

Long is looking forward to being coached by Reagan in College Park and said the Terps’ offensive line coach was a big part of the reason he chose Maryland.

“[Reagan] told me he could teach me a lot and Maryland would be a great fit for me,” Long said.

Long is a raw talent at the moment, but he has the frame and athletic potential to become a very versatile tackle.

With the addition of Long, the Terps' class currently sits at No. 20 nationally in the Rivals team rankings.