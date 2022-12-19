A Baltimore native, Chambers committed to Maryland at the conclusion of his official visit, choosing the Terps over offers from the likes of Arizona State, Colorado, UCF, West Virginia and more.

Chambers comes to College Park having already had a decorated career at multiple stops. The former Baltimore (Md.) Poly star was named an FCS All-American in 2019 at Sacred Heart, where he finished with 50 receptions for 811 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games as a freshman.

Chambers transferred to FIU, where he once again starred during the 2021 season, hauling in 45 catches for 1,074 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. His 23.87 yards per catch ranked second nationally, while his 1,074 receiving yards and nine touchdowns are the most ever by a FIU receiver in a single season. His play last year earned him second-team All-CUSA honors.

This season, Chambers finished with 51 catches for 544 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Chambers briefly entered the transfer portal last offseason with some interest from Maryland before ultimately deciding to stay at FIU for another season.

This year Chambers entered the transfer portal and received immediate attention from a number of Power 5 programs, including Colorado and new head coach Deion Sanders. He officially visited Colorado last weekend before taking in College Park, as the lure of playing at home in Maryland simply couldn't be overlooked.

At 6-foot-1, 195-pounds, Chambers has the size and straight-line ability to play on the outside and stretch the field for the Terps.

Chambers becomes the second portal transfer to commit to Maryland this month, joining first-team All-AAC defensive back Ja'Quan Sheppard who committed to Maryland back on Dec. 11. And Locksley likely isn't done adding players from the transfer portal so stay tuned.