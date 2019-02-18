Maryland has landed one of the top available transfer quarterbacks in former Virginia Tech starter Josh Jackson, he announced Monday night via Twitter.

Jackson, who started every game for Virginia Tech in 2017 as a redshirt freshman, visited Maryland this past weekend and chose the Terps over Bowling Green, Florida State, Utah and others.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound signal caller will be immediately eligible for the Terps and should compete with redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome for the starting job.

Jackson threw for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 starts as a redshirt freshman in 2017, both school freshman records. He also accounted for 324 yards and an additional six scores on the ground that season.

Jackson started the first three games for Virginia Tech this past season before breaking his leg in an upset loss at Old Dominion. He announced his intention to transfer from Virginia Tech last month.

A former three-star prospect, Jackson was the No. 23-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country coming out of high school according to Rivals. He has two years of eligibility remaining.