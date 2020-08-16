TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands local RB Roman Hemby

Maryland continued to add to it's highly ranked 2021 recruiting class Aug. 16 with a commitment from Bel Air (Md.) John Carroll two-star athlete Roman Hemby , who announced his decision Sunday via social media.

While the local athlete had hoped to take quite a few college visits this spring and summer, those plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, Hemby's most recent visit was to Maryland's College Park campus in early March, just before the NCAA shut down on-campus recruiting visits altogether.

“That was the last visit I was able to take. I know I had a couple of visits planned for later on in the month that got wiped out, but I was lucky to actually be able to have that visit in time,” Hemby previously told TSR of his March visit to Maryland. “I was lucky I was able to squeeze that in that weekend and I was able to see the facilities and stuff and start building a relationship with them as well.”

While Rivals lists Hemby as an athlete, Maryland recruited the 6-foot, 190-pound speedster as a running back, with offensive line coach John Regan and running backs coach Elijah Brooks both keeping in regular contact.

Hemby is the Terps' third running back commit in the 2021 class, joining Washington (D.C.) St. John's three-star teammates Colby McDonald and Antwain Littleton. It is quite possible, however, that Littleton could see a position change once he arrives in College Park, where switching sides of the ball and perhaps playing linebacker could be in his future.

Regardless of who else Maryland brings in at running back, Hemby relishes the chance to compete.

“I don’t really know [McDonald] personally but I know he’s a great player. If I do happen to go to Maryland, I’d be happy to compete with him and stuff like that,” Hemby told TSR back in May. “They always say that iron sharpens iron so to surround myself with talent in my own position group and working toward common goals is something I think about all of the time.

“So them having a few commits already there doesn’t really change my mind about Maryland or if it’s the place to be because at the end of the day competition is how we make ourselves better. It does maybe open up a little bit of sense of urgency for me to make my decision, but at the same time, I think about what my parents tell me all the time, to bet on myself and whatever the right place with the coaches that are right for me is where I’ll end up at.”

Being able to play in front of friends and family was an important factor for Hemby, especially given the fact that his older brother Ky'el has spent his entire college career playing far from home.

“That means a lot (staying at home),” Hemby previously told TSR. “My brother plays football at Southern Miss. and it’s far away from home. I know my parents would really love to get down there for more games, which they can’t. So stuff like that buzzes in my head a little bit. You know, staying home, having my whole family come out to see all my games because I know that’s what they want, only being an hour away from where I live and stuff like that.”

Hemby becomes the 20th member of the Terps' 2021 recruiting class, which currently resides in the top-20 of the Rivals' team rankings.