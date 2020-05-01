Bradley made a bit of a surprsing move picking Maryland over LSU, Ohio State and Tennessee, despite the Terps not making his top 3.

"I wanted to stay home, with Coach Locksley, Coach Williams, the defensive line coach," Bradley told Rivals analyst Adam Friedman of his decision. "It feels good, secure decision, being able to play in front of everybody, my family, week in and week out. It's going to be big."

Bradley becomes the second Rivals250 defensive lineman from Quince Orchard to commit to Maryland, joining high school teammate and elite pass rusher Demioun Robinson. Along with Washington (D.C.) St. John's defensive tackle Taizse Johnson, the Terps now have three members of the Rivals250 that play along the defensive line currently committed in the 2021 class.

Robinson, who committed to Maryland back on March 27 definitely played a role in recruiting his teammate.

"We had talked about going to the same school," said Bradley. "I think I really fed into Maryland like my last visit. Where I took a visit before all of this quarantine stuff happened. I think that was good. And he talked about how he was going too. So I think it's a good thing for both of us, we're both going to have an opportunity to play when we get there and it's going to be great."

As for what sold Bradley on Maryland, it was pretty simple.

"Being able to play in front of family, week in and week out. Being able to put on for everybody in the DMV and early playing time, as well," Bradley said.



With the addition of Bradley, who is currently the No. 231-ranked prospect nationally, the No. 11-ranked player in Maryland and the No. 17-ranked defensive tackle, the Terps' now have the No. 17-ranked class nationally for 2021.