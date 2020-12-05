TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands local three-star DL Andre' Porter

The Washington (Pa.) product began his high school career at Washington (D.C.) Ballou, the same high school that Maryland head coach Michael Locksley attended.

Porter originally committed to Boston College back on May 2, choosing the Eagles over offers from Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, Rutgers and more.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound prospect was recruited to Boston College by former Maryland assistant and D.C. native Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.

Maryland as well as Minnesota remained in regular contact with Porter during the time he was committed to Boston College. For the Terps, a need for another defensive tackle came about when Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive tackle Marcus Bradley decommitted from Maryland. That opened the door back up for Porter to come home.

With the move to Pennsylvania for his senior season, Porter saw an improvement in his grades which really led to Maryland's continued pursuit.

Porter is rated a three-star prospect and is the No. 19-ranked player in the State of Pennsylvania according to Rivals. He is the 20th commit in Maryland's 2021 class which features one of the best defensive line hauls in the country with Rivals250 products Demeioun Robinson and Taizse Johnson.



