Maryland lands local three-star receiver Sean Williams

Maryland football's hot streak on the recruiting trail continued June 25, as the Terps landed a commitment from Washington (D.C.) St. John's College three-star wideout Sean Williams , he announced via social media.

Williams chose the Terps over a list of offers that included Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Wake Forest and more.

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound receiver had initially scheduled a midweek official visit with Rutgers for June 21, but ultimately decided to take an official visit to Maryland instead. The Maryland visit went extremely well and Williams cancelled his lone remaining scheduled official visit to Wake Forest, opting to commit to head coach Mike Locksley and the Terps.

A two-way talent who plays both wide receiver and safety for his St. John's high school team, Williams caught 32 passes for 705 yards and six touchdowns last season. He was recruited to play wideout at Maryland.

A 5.6-rated three-star, Williams becomes the highest rated of Maryland's six current commits. Williams is the third receiver to commit this cycle, joining New Jersey three-star Nasir Addison and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances three-star Ryan Manning. Williams also becomes the fourth commit for the Terps in the month of June and they likely aren't finished.