Maryland and head coach Mike Locksley added yet another big portal transfer from an SEC school Thursday in LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil.

Dumervil comes to Maryland with three years of eligibility remaining after enrolling at LSU as a freshman in 2020.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2020 before playing in 10 games, including his first career start versus Arkansas, in 2021.

Dumervil played in just five games this season before deciding to enter the transfer portal.

A Sunshine State native, Dumervil prepped at national powerhouse Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas, where he starred along the offensive line and helped his team to a perfect 14-0 record in 2019, including a win in the 7A FHSAA State Championship game.

Dumervil was rated a four-star prospect coming out of high school and was the No. 17-ranked player in the state of Florida as well as being the No. 11-ranked offensive tackle in the class according to Rivals. He was also the No. 122-ranked player nationally in the Rivals 250 and was selected to the Under Armour All-American game.

While the Terps signed a 24-man high school recruiting class on Wednesday, offensive line remained a priority for Locksley and his staff moving forward. They wasted little time in adding size and experience along the offensive front.

"The offensive line position group is still one that's a need for us," Locksley said following the announcement of the 2023 recruiting class. "And we are actively working it and feel really strongly that we'll be able to get that need addressed here as we continue to move forward in the recruiting process through the next signing day."

Dumervil becomes the third Florida native from the transfer portal to commit to Maryland this month, joining former Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Philips and former Miami safety Avantae Williams.