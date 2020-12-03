TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands massive JUCO DT

Maryland landed a surprise commitment from a familiar school Dec. 3, when 6-foot-6, 335-pound Independence Community College defensive tackle Amipeleasi Fifita announced his pledge to Maryland via social media.

It’s official! I wanna thank God for the position I’m in today, I also wanna thank @CoachDonerson & @IndyFBHC for disciplining me throughout this whole process. With that being said I’m committed to the University of Maryland🔴🟡. #GoTerps 🐢 #JUCOPRODUCT @coachBrawl pic.twitter.com/8S2rJLMoPe

Fifita attended Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup Wash. before enrolling at Independence CC in Kansas. Terps currently have four former Indy Pirates on their roster, including Fifita's cousin Mosiah Nasili-Kite.

Fifita last played football during his senior season at Emerald Ridge in 2017. He was recruited to Maryland by assistant coach Brawley Evans.

Fifita becomes the third member of Maryland's 2022 class, joining four-star wideout Amari Clark and Archbishop Spalding linebacker Kellen Whyatt.



