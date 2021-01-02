TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland lands Rivals100 linebacker Terrence Lewis

Michael Locksley and his staff saved the best for last.

Maryland landed a commitment from Miami Central (Fla.) four-star linebacker Terrence Lewis Saturday afternoon, as he announced his decision on national television during the All-American Bowl Declaration Day special, choosing the Terps over the hometown Miami Hurricanes.

Lewis originally committed to pair of SEC programs, starting with the Florida Gators back in January of 2019. He then committed to Tennessee back in April, but de-committed from the Vols on November 30. Maryland, with Locksley and defensive line coach Brian Williams leading the charge immediately got involved with Lewis, making a big impression. Williams, like Lewis, is also a Miami native.

Lewis, who was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl, won three-straight state championships at Miami Northwestern High School and Miami Central High School. He recorded 105 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks and three interceptions as a junior in 2019 for Miami Northwestern, while his team went 13-2 and won the 5A state championship.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder becomes the second Rivals100 linebacker from Florida to commit to the Terps as part of the 2021 class, joining Jacksonville four-star Branden Jennings, the No. 83-ranked player, who had originally committed to Michigan before signing with Maryland.

Lewis, the No. 32-ranked player overall in the 2021 class is the highest rated defensive commit of the Michael Locksley era. It also marks the first time Maryland has landed a pair of high school Rivals100 prospects in the same class since Ralph Friedgen landed Wesley Jefferson and Vernon Davis back in 2003.

Lewis has signed in Letter of Intent and will be one of eight members of the 2021 class to enroll early and take part in spring practice.