Maryland football added another key transfer Monday, this time on the defensive side of the ball, as St. Francis (Pa.) sophomore All-American defensive end Donnell Brown announced his commitment to the Terps.

A Maryland native who attended Upper Marlboro (Md.) Riverdale Baptist, Brown committed to Maryland just days after entering the transfer portal.

Brown began his college career at St. Francis (Pa.) in 2019, appearing in three games as a true freshman, finishing with five tackles (2 solo) and one assisted tackle for loss. He did not play during the 2020 season due to COVID.

Brown had a breakout redshirt freshman campaign in 2021, appearing in all 11 games and finishing with 46 total tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, six quarterback hits and four pass breakups. He was named second-team All-NEC.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder was one of the top pass rushers in all of FCS football this season, posting 14.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, ranking fourth and eighth in the NEC in each category, despite frequent double-teams. Brown also led the NEC in fumble recoveries with three, which included one fumble recovered for a touchdown. He was named NEC Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-NEC. He was also named to the All-FCS Sophomore Defensive Team by Hero Sports.

Brown becomes the second local transfer to commit to Maryland this month, joining former Baltimore (Md.) Poly star Tyrese Chambers, who was an All-CUSA wide receiver at FIU. Brown gives the Terps some much needed pass rushing experience and should be an immediate contributor along the Maryland defensive front.