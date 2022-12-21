Phillips comes to Maryland with four years of eligibility remaining after spending just one season at Tennessee where he played sparingly, appearing in three games and recording a single tackle versus Vanderbilt.

Originally a member of the 2022 class, Phillips attended Orlando (Fla.) Ocoee High School, where he had 56 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks as a senior.

Maryland was heavily involved in Phillips' recruitment coming out of high school. He took an official visit to Maryland back in June of 2021 before official visits to Georgia Tech and finally Tennessee where he committed shortly after.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder was rated a three-star and was the No. 93-ranked player in the state of Florida and the No. 48-ranked defensive tackle in his class coming out of high school, according to Rivals.

Phillips is the fifth player from the transfer portal to commit to Maryland, joining former Miami safety Avantae Williams, former St. Francis (Pa.) defensive lineman Donnell Brown, former FIU wide receiver Tyrese Chambers and former Cincinnati cornerback Ja'Quan Sheppard.