It's always a tough proposition for out of state schools that nab early commitments from Florida prospects to hang onto their commitments, but that's exactly what Maryland is hoping to do with three-star commitment Ruben Hyppolite. The Terps nabbed his commitment back in February and despite new offers from Alabama, Florida and others, Hyppolite has remained solid, while also relishing his role as a recruiter. Rivals.com recently caught up with Hyppolite to talk about his relationship with the Maryland staff, as well as where he might take other trips in the coming months.

"I've been committed to Maryland since April and everything has been great. I talk to the coaches every single day and I keep building those relationships."

Main contact at Maryland: "Coach Brian Williams is the coach I talk to the most. He recruits South Florida. The relationship between us is very strong. We talk every day so we talk about football, talk about life, talk about everything. Just those every day conversations keeps us attached and really help develops a bond."

Recruiting efforts: "I have a couple of guys that I helped get committed already, mainly from Maryland and a couple from Georgia. I'm working behind the scenes to get things done. Beau Brade and Rashad Battle are just a few of the guys that I really worked hard on. As far as uncommitted guys that I'm working on, Deajuan McDougle is someone I'm talking to a lot. And a couple of others guys, too."

Other schools still calling: "Alabama, Penn State, Kentucky and schools like that are still trying to get me up there. I will probably visit Alabama and Penn State and I'll fill in other schools where need be."