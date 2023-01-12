TerrapinSportsReport

A District Heights, Maryland native, Barham led all Big Ten freshmen with 58 tackles over 12 games played in his first season as a Terp. The former Rivals250 prospect led the Terps with 6.5 tackles for loss, while also tying for the team lead and ranking 20th in the Big Ten with 4.0 sacks, earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.

Barham was one of only three Maryland players, along with Dante Trader and Beau Brade, to start every game played on the defensive side of the ball. The Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances product posted five or more tackles in seven different games in 2022, including a five tackle performance versus Purdue in which he also recorded two sacks, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his performance versus the Boilermakers.

Barham is the fifth Terp, and first on defense, to garner this distinction since the FWAA began naming the team in 2001. Kicker Nick Ferrara (2009), quarterback Danny O'Brien (2010), all-purpose Stefon Diggs (2012) and running back Anthony McFarland (2018) also earned FWAA Freshman All-America nods.