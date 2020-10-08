TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland likely to see significant improvement in pass rush in 2020

Maryland finished the 2019 season ranked 120th nationally with just 1.2 sacks per game. Taking into account the number of times opponents dropped back to pass versus Maryland, their pass rush ranking got even worse, as Maryland finished 126th nationally in team sack percentage, only getting to the opponent's quarterback 3.26% of all passing downs.

It is no secret that Maryland's defense struggled as a whole last year. But one could argue the area the Terps struggled most was rushing the passer.

The Terps' inability to sack opposing quarterbacks was especially troublesome due to the fact they were forced to play such a young secondary that included three true freshmen that either started or played significant snaps in the defensive backfield.

Junior linebacker Durell Nchami was expected to be a big part of the Terps' pass rush rotation last season. After finishing fourth on the team with 4.5 tackles for loss as a true freshman, expectations were high for the Burtonsville, Md. native heading into last season. But a preseason knee injury sidelined Nchami for the entire 2019 season.

Fast forward to now and Nchami is back healthy and expected to play a major role for the Terps' defense at the JACK position. He'll likely see a significant number of snaps that now-departed linebacker KeAndre Jones saw a season ago.

The Terps will miss Jones' impressive 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in his lone season in College Park, but defensive line coach Brian Williams understands just how important it is for Nchami and the rest of the Terps front seven to get pressure on the quarterback moving forward.

"Our defensive line coach, he really embodies being a great pass rusher," junior defensive end Lawtez Rogers said of Williams. "Every day we are working on something with footwork or something that helps us become better pass rushers.

"Everybody is excited about Durell. He's the guy who comes in with the effort, he's excited and enthusiastic. He does cartwheels and he's just excited. And everything he does, he's just excited to show everyone what he can do."

Rogers, now in his fourth season with the Maryland program, has become a veteran presence along the Terps' defensive line. He appeared in 10 games last season with a pair of starts, recording a couple of sacks. This year, even more is likely to be asked of Rogers, but this season he should have some additional help.

Maryland scored a late addition this offseason in NC State transfer Joseph Boletepeli. The 6-foot-4, 260-pounder spent the past two seasons as a reserve defensive end for the Wolfpack, and although listed as a linebacker at Maryland, could very well see snaps for the Terps along the defensive front.

Boletepeli, who had 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss in limited action a season ago, has already impressed coaches early on in camp and according to sources looked good getting after the quarterback in the Terps' first scrimmage.

Rogers had nothing but positive things to say about Boletepeli.

"Joe is really talented, he's a really talented guy," Rogers said. "From his old school until now, you can tell how he's gotten a lot better and he's taking down the techniques and everything to help us become a better pass rushing defense. Everything to help us become a better defense in general."

With the addition of Boletepeli, Nchami back healthy and some added bulk along the interior of the defensive line, look for the Terps to improve significantly on their pass rush numbers from a year ago.