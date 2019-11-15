Maryland looking to add another Reese to the Terps basketball family
Maryland women’s basketball team added the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2020 class, Angel Reese, Nov. 13, and now it’s the men’s team’s turn to try to lock up a Reese of their own — Angel’s younger brother and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances 2021 four-star power forward Julian Reese, who told TSR that Maryland is among the schools recruiting him the hardest thanks to Terps assistant coach Bino Ranson.
