Davidson (Hilliard, Ohio) 2020 three-star defensive end Gage Keys has added several Power Five offers to his list this spring with the most recent coming May 16 from Maryland defensive line coach Delbert Cowsette, who recently visited Davidson to scout Keys and liked what he saw from the 6-foot-5, 230-pounder.

“Coach Delbert Cowsette is who offered me and he came to the school to do that,” Keys told TSR. “He likes the way I play on film and my size and thinks I could help their D line out.”

Keys admits to not having much prior knowledge of Maryland football before receiving his offer from the Terps, but Cowsette has begun to fill him in by telling him about the campus, football facilities and head coach Michael Locksley.