The Terps are joined by Georgetown, Miami and Syracuse in the 6-foot-8, 185-pounder's list of finalist.

Maryland is one of four schools to make the cut for Potomac (Md.) St. Andrew's four-star wing Benny Williams , he announced April 30.

Thank you to all the coaches who spent their valuable time to recruit me. I appreciate all of the conversations and insight. With that said I have narrowed my list down to four schools from which I will make my commitment to further my academic and athletic career. 👀 pic.twitter.com/AAtsRzuMwk

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon has personally led the recruitment of Williams and has kept in constant commuication. Williams unofficially visited Maryland last season on several occasions.

“Coach [Mark] Turgeon is telling me he wants me to come in and have an immediate impact and make me a pro," Williams recently told Jake Weingarten of StockRisers.com.

Of the four finalists, Williams has taken an official visit to Syracuse. He has also visited Syracuse unofficially, as well. Williams' lead recruiter at Syracuse is assistant Adrian 'Red' Autry, who spent time early in his coaching career as an assistant coach with local AAU program Team Takeover. Williams is currently a member of the Takeover program.

“Coach Autry is telling me that we’re going to put in a lot of individual work to get me to the next level if I come to Syracuse," Williams said.

Maryland is continuing to make a major push with Williams, even while unable to get him on campus by conducting Zoom calls with Williams and his family.

Williams, who averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior at St. Andrew's, was named to the Washington Post All-Met First-Team this past season. He is currently the No. 55-ranked prospect nationally by Rivals and the No. 10-ranked small forward in his class.

Williams hopes to make a college decision prior to the start of his senior season.