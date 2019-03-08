Virginia Beach has produced many solid football players for Maryland over the years, and as one of the recruiting hotbeds in the Mid-Atlantic, the Terps have turned to the 757 once again to fill some of its needs for the 2020 class.

A prospect that has flown a bit under the radar so far but most likely won’t be much longer is Maury (Virginia Beach, Va.) 2020 two-star running back Khamran Laborn, whose lone offer at this point is from Virginia Tech but has the Terps showing strong interest.

The 5-foot-8, 167-pound runner is being looked at by Maryland as a running back and wide receiver. Laborn got to take his first unofficial visit to College Park Feb. 23 to better acquaint himself with the campus and the Terps’ new coaching staff, as well as take in Maryland’s basketball game that weekend against Ohio State.