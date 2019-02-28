DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) has been a pipeline for Maryland football recruiting in recent years. That trend, plus the addition of former Stags head coach Elijah Brooks to the coaching staff in College Park, should help the Terps in their pursuit of 2020 four-star defensive end Coziah Izzard, who transferred from St. Vincent Pallotti (Laurel, Md.) to the WCAC powerhouse ahead of his junior season and has been on Maryland’s radar for quite some time.

Since the coaching regime change in College Park took place, Terps new lead man Mike Locksley has made it a point to prioritize the 6-foot-4, 265 pass rusher and do his best to keep him local at the next level.