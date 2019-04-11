Former Terps hoops stars Kevin Huerter, Alex Len and Jake Layman have been major contributors to their respective NBA teams this year and all finished strong down the stretch of the regular season. Huerter and Len ended as starters for the Atlanta Hawks, with the former playing in that role all season long as a rookie. Both Hawks now head into their offseason while Layman and the Portland Trail Blazers get set for the playoffs. Layman provided a spark off the bench for Portland all year long and finished the season with heavier minutes because of some of the injuries the Trail Blazers sustained.

TSR has been tracking their success throughout the year, and now we take a look at how Huerter, Len and Layman fared in their finals games of the regular season. Here’s a look at their performances from April 1-10.

Alex Len (2018-2019: 20.1 MPG, 11.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 0.9 BLKPG)

Len moved into a starter’s role for Atlanta’s final six games and had a very impressive April. The 7-foot-1 Ukrainian’s newfound knack for hitting threes consistently persisted as he averaged 3.2 makes from downtown in Atlanta’s five games in April while posting 18.8 points per game in that stretch. Len also did the work of a typical big man and averaged 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in the Hawks’ final five outings. Len’s strong last couple of weeks also included a career-high in scoring for the sixth-year pro. In a 115-107 loss April 7 to the Milwaukee Bucks, Len dropped 33 points (13-for-23 FG) to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. To help himself get there, Len hit six of his 12 attempts from beyond the arc against the Bucks. In Atlanta’s regular season finale April 10, Len concluded the season with his ninth double-double of the year by posting 20 points and 10 rebounds against Indiana. Len also had three blocks in that game, his most in a game since Jan. 2.