The NBA All-Star break has come and gone, and former Terps Kevin Huerter, Alex Len and Jake Layman have returned to action for their respective teams as they hope to continue the momentum they’ve built this year into the second half of the season.

Tracking their success for the rest of the NBA season, TSR takes a look at how Huerter, Len and Layman fared each week. Here’s a look at their performances from Feb. 17-March 2.

Kevin Huerter (2018-2019: 27.2 MPG, 9.3 PPG, 2.7 APG, 3.2 RPG)

Huerter has been in and out of the Atlanta Hawks lineup as of late while he battles several lingering injuries to his ankle and back. This is the rookie’s first time experiencing the grind of an 82-game NBA season, so some bumps and bruises are to be expected. He missed Atlanta’s first two games after the break but has been slowly working his way back to the level he was playing at for most of January and the beginning of February. The Hawks eased him in with 23 minutes in his first game back against the Houston Rockets. Huerter finished with seven points, two rebounds, and assist and a steal. He ramped it up a bit in his next outing two days later, in which he played 30 minutes and recorded six points, six rebound, three assists and a steal. However, he was an inefficient 2-for-9 from the field in that game. In perhaps the NBA game of the season so far, a quadruple overtime bout between Atlanta and the Chicago Bulls, Huerter contributed 15 points, two rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes of action. He increased his efficiency in the game against the Bulls, shooting 6-for-12. In the second part of a home-and-home with Chicago, Huerter got a bit of a rest by only being deployed for 23 minutes, but he made the most of them by scoring 12 points, dishing out three assists, swiping two steals, and grabbing one rebound. He remained efficient by shooting 5-for-9 from the field and 2-for-4 from three. Huerter seems to be getting past his growing pains (literally and figuratively) and should be a key piece for the Hawks down the stretch.