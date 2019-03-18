Maryland making noise in the NBA: March 11-17
Former Terps hoops stars Alex Len, Kevin Huerter and Jake Layman have been major contributors to their respective NBA teams this season. Huerter and Len are in the regular rotation for the Atlanta Hawks, especially Huerter, who has earned a starting role as a rookie. Layman provides a spark off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers and has shown his immense potential at times this season.
Tracking their success for the rest of the NBA season, TSR takes a look at how Len, Huerter and Layman fared each week. Here’s a look at their performances from March 11-17.
Alex Len (2018-2019: 19.6 MPG, 10.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 0.9 BLKPG)
Len’s recent hot streak continued last week, but so did his inconsistent usage that we’ve seen all season long. In Atlanta’s impressive 21-point win over Memphis, Len played 23 minutes and was able to turn that into 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He also continued to show his range as a 7-plus footer by hitting two from beyond the arc against the Grizzlies. The next game is where the inconsistent usage came into play. Len played just 11 minutes against the Celtics March 16, but still posted a respectable seven-point, four-rebound, one-block line in his limited action. Len’s usage went back up on Sunday in a 10-point loss to the Orlando Magic. The fifth-year pro played 24 minutes and finished with 13 points, three rebounds, an assist and a block.
🎥@alexlen is going to work leading the team with 9 points at the break.#TrueToAtlanta— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 17, 2019
presented by @verizon pic.twitter.com/fxRrM0f0Px
Kevin Huerter (2018-2019: 27.1 MPG, 9.5 PPG, 2.7 APG, 3.3 RPG)
Huerter had a nice start to his week March 13 with a stat-stuffing performance in a 132-111 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Huerter posted 16 points for the Hawks to go along with five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. He also hit four threes while shooting 60 percent from the field in the 21-point win. Huerter followed that up with a similar but less efficient game March 16 at Boston. The Hawks lost by nine but their rookie wing turned in 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. However, Huerter did have three turnovers and shot just over 30 percent from the field in the loss. The Red Mamba capped off his week on St. Patrick’s Day March 17 at Orlando with a game he’ll look to put behind him quickly. Huerter shot 1-for-7 from the field and was only able to muster up three points and a block in 22 minutes of action.
🎥 Rookies are showing out.@TheTraeYoung - 1⃣2⃣ points@KevinHuerter - 1⃣3⃣ points— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 14, 2019
presented by @verizon pic.twitter.com/8lM3gV4IwL
Jake Layman (2018-2019: 18.6 MPG, 7.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG)
Layman has seen his usage wane over the last month, and last week was no different. The second-year pro is still a key reserve for the Trail Blazers, but it’s a crowded wing situation on Portland. Layman’s best game last week came March 12 in a 124-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Layman played 25 minutes and scored nine points to go along with four rebounds and an assist. He saw his minutes dip to just 13 in Portland’s next time out, March 15 at New Orleans, and Layman was only able to contribute one rebound, one assist and one block in the Trail Blazers’ 12-point win. In a narrow 108-103 loss to San Antonio March 16, Layman’s minutes were back up to 19 and he produced four points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block. Portland guard CJ McCollum went down with what is being reported as a knee strain in this game, and while he doesn’t exactly play the same position as Layman, his absence could open up more minutes in the Trail Blazers’ rotation, which could mean an uptick in usage for Layman.