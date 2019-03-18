Former Terps hoops stars Alex Len, Kevin Huerter and Jake Layman have been major contributors to their respective NBA teams this season. Huerter and Len are in the regular rotation for the Atlanta Hawks, especially Huerter, who has earned a starting role as a rookie. Layman provides a spark off the bench for the Portland Trail Blazers and has shown his immense potential at times this season.

Tracking their success for the rest of the NBA season, TSR takes a look at how Len, Huerter and Layman fared each week. Here’s a look at their performances from March 11-17.

Alex Len (2018-2019: 19.6 MPG, 10.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 0.9 BLKPG)

Len’s recent hot streak continued last week, but so did his inconsistent usage that we’ve seen all season long. In Atlanta’s impressive 21-point win over Memphis, Len played 23 minutes and was able to turn that into 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. He also continued to show his range as a 7-plus footer by hitting two from beyond the arc against the Grizzlies. The next game is where the inconsistent usage came into play. Len played just 11 minutes against the Celtics March 16, but still posted a respectable seven-point, four-rebound, one-block line in his limited action. Len’s usage went back up on Sunday in a 10-point loss to the Orlando Magic. The fifth-year pro played 24 minutes and finished with 13 points, three rebounds, an assist and a block.