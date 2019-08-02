Maryland Media Day Notebook
The Terps held their annual media day August 2 ahead of their first scheduled fall practice with plenty of news coming out. Below is a breakdown of the top storylines from this year's media day.
Keandre Jones granted waiver, eligible to play immediately
While it initially looked like Ohio State transfer linebacker Keandre Jones would be granted a waiver and be immediately eligible to play in 2019, the spring season came and went with no resolve on the eligibility front.
Fast forward to the start of fall camp and Jones has finally gotten the news he had been hoping for, that he is eligible to play in 2019.
Maryland head coach Michael Locksley made the news official during his media day press conference, sneaking it in while answering a question about the Terps' three incoming grad transfers.
"I forgot to mention for you guys," Locksley began, "Keandre [Jones] did just have his waiver approved last night, so that's breaking news, Keandre will have immediate eligibility."
Locksley lumped Jones into the same group as the team's three graduate transfers, praising him for the the leadership and winning experience he has brought with him to Maryland.
"The thing that's been really impressive to me is the off the field things they bring to the table from a maturity standpoint," said Locksley. "The habits and behaviors we talk about, they understand because all four of those guys have come from programs where they have had success. So they have been a great additions to our program from a leadership standpoint. These aren't guys who have come in with the egos of 'hey, I played and won a national championship.' As much as, 'hey, these are the things that we have done and where I've been these are the habits and behaviors we've had to win and be successful."
Speaking with reports shortly after Locksley, Jones was smiling from ear to ear, visibly on cloud nine after learning the news that he would be able to suit up this season.
"I'm extremely excited, ready to get back out there with the guys, participate in practice and get going," Jones said.
With Jones eligible, look for him to earn one of the starting inside linebacker spots and be one of the defense's vocal leaders throughout the season.
Sean Savoy, Tahj Capehart switch positions
The news of Virginia Tech transfer Sean Savoy switching from DB back to his original position of wide receiver following the spring season shouldn't come as a surprise to TSR subscribers, as we first reported this move back in April. Nevertheless, the move was made official August 2 in the Terps' official online roster and Locksley discussed the move during his media day press conference.
"When you go through spring ball and you lose bodies, and last spring we lost a lot of guys out of the secondary--it's hard to practice when you have 14 wide receivers and six DBs," said Locksley. "So Sean is a guy we looked at and when you want to take a look at guys, spring is the best time to do it. And I've been at other places where you do it in the past, you use the spring to evaluate the flexibility of a guy playing on both sides of the ball. And Sean has the ability, the feet, the ball skills to do both, but now that are freshmen have arrived and we've been able to build our depth on the defensive side of the ball, it's enabled us to move him back to his more natural position. But I think the meaningful reps that he took in the spring, if we were to get any injuries or were to get banged up in the secondary, because of the work he did in the spring on that side of the ball we wouldn't have any issue switching him back to that side of the ball."
With Savoy back at his natural position, he should have a chance to earn meaningful reps in the slot, in large part thanks to his familiarity with quarterback Josh Jackson, who he played with at Virginia Tech. During the 2017 season, Savoy caught 39 balls for 454 yards and four touchdowns with Jackson as his quarterback.
Also switching positions is Tahj Capehart. The redshirt sophomore missed all of last season due to injury after playing primarily on special teams as a true freshman. While coming out of high school it was the chance to play wide receiver that ultimately led to him committing to Maryland, Capehart was a standout defensive back in high school, recruited by many of the nation's top programs to play on the defensive side of the ball.