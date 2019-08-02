The Terps held their annual media day August 2 ahead of their first scheduled fall practice with plenty of news coming out. Below is a breakdown of the top storylines from this year's media day.

While it initially looked like Ohio State transfer linebacker Keandre Jones would be granted a waiver and be immediately eligible to play in 2019, the spring season came and went with no resolve on the eligibility front.

Fast forward to the start of fall camp and Jones has finally gotten the news he had been hoping for, that he is eligible to play in 2019.

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley made the news official during his media day press conference, sneaking it in while answering a question about the Terps' three incoming grad transfers.

"I forgot to mention for you guys," Locksley began, "Keandre [Jones] did just have his waiver approved last night, so that's breaking news, Keandre will have immediate eligibility."

Locksley lumped Jones into the same group as the team's three graduate transfers, praising him for the the leadership and winning experience he has brought with him to Maryland.

"The thing that's been really impressive to me is the off the field things they bring to the table from a maturity standpoint," said Locksley. "The habits and behaviors we talk about, they understand because all four of those guys have come from programs where they have had success. So they have been a great additions to our program from a leadership standpoint. These aren't guys who have come in with the egos of 'hey, I played and won a national championship.' As much as, 'hey, these are the things that we have done and where I've been these are the habits and behaviors we've had to win and be successful."

Speaking with reports shortly after Locksley, Jones was smiling from ear to ear, visibly on cloud nine after learning the news that he would be able to suit up this season.



"I'm extremely excited, ready to get back out there with the guys, participate in practice and get going," Jones said.

With Jones eligible, look for him to earn one of the starting inside linebacker spots and be one of the defense's vocal leaders throughout the season.