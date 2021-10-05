Maryland men's basketball announces national tv schedule

COLLEGE PARK, MD (Oct. 5, 2021) -- The 2021-22 Maryland men's basketball team has been selected to play in five games on network television, including four games on CBS and one on FOX. It marks the most regular season network television selections in program history.

The network television games highlight an impressive national television schedule for the Terrapins, which will also appear on ESPN six times, FS1 twice and Big Ten Network 13 times.

Maryland's network television games include: Indiana at Maryland (FOX - 1/29), Maryland at Ohio State (CBS - 2/6), Maryland at Purdue (CBS - 2/13), Ohio State at Maryland (CBS - 2/27) and Maryland at Michigan State (CBS - 3/6).Start times and television designations for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be announced at a later date and will be carried on the ESPN family of networks.