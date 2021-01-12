TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland men's basketball game with Nebraska postponed

Maryland men's basketball's upcoming game against Nebraska scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 at Noon, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 testing results among Tier 1 personnel in the Huskers’ program.

Although this is Maryland's first Big Ten game to not be played as originally scheduled, the Terps had four non-conference games earlier this season scheduled and then cancelled due to positive COVID tests by their opponent.



The Terps are coming off of one of their best wins of the season, having upset then-No. 12 Illinois on the road, 66-63. The win was made even more impressive by the fact Maryland was without leading scorer Eric Ayala, who sat out due to a groin injury.

Nebraska, winless in Big Ten play, might have been just what the doctor ordered for a Maryland team looking to win back-to-back conference games for the first time this season. Instead, the Terps are scheduled to next face Michigan in Ann Arbor on Jan. 19.

A week-plus layoff would be the longest of the season for Maryland and give the Terps a chance to rest up and get healthy as they head into the home stretch of conference play.



The schools and the Big Ten Conference are currently working to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the game between the Terps and Huskers.