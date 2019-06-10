Maryland men's basketball head coach Mark Turgeon officially announced the hiring of assistant coach DeAndre Haynes on Monday, June 10.

Haynes, widely regarded as one of the fastest rising college coaches in the country, most recently spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Michigan men's basketball program, where he was instrumental in working with the Wolverine backcourt and offensive strategies under then-head coach John Beilein.

“Throughout the hiring process I was very deliberate about finding the right fit for our coaching staff and we hit a home run with DeAndre,” Turgeon said in a statement. “DeAndre is one of the brightest up and coming coaches in the business and has gained experience working for some of the most well-respected coaches in the country. He was an exceptional point guard during his playing days and he possesses a contagious personality that will fit well with our staff and players. We are excited to welcome DeAndre and his family to College Park.”

The Wolverines set a program record with 33 wins in 2017-18 en route to winning the Big Ten Tournament and advancing to the Final Four. The following season, U-M recorded its second straight 30 win season to give them 63 wins in two seasons.

“I’m so excited to be joining Mark Turgeon and his incredible staff at the University of Maryland,” Haynes said. “The staff and players welcomed me with open arms and I can’t wait to win a lot of games with these guys. I have loved the game of basketball since I was seven years old and I don’t take for granted any day I get the opportunity to coach and mentor. I’m ready to hit the ground running and look forward to being in the gym and helping the team improve every day.”

During his time in Ann Arbor, Haynes assisted in the development of Zavier Simpson, who was named to the All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Defensive teams, as well as All-Big Ten guard Jordan Poole in 2018-19.

Prior to Michigan, Haynes spent one season as an assistant at Toledo (2016-2017) following four years as an assistant at his alma mater – Kent State – on head coach Rob Senderoff's staff (2012-16).

Before becoming a coach, Haynes played professionally for six years in FIBA Europe with stops in Belgium, Hungary, Germany and Finland. In his final professional season, Haynes averaged 14.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game for Finland's Namika Lappeenranta.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, and a Southwestern High School graduate, Haynes was a four-year starter at point guard for Kent State (2002-06), totaling 89 wins and four postseason appearances. Haynes ranks 12th in program history with 1,259 career points, while his 114 career starts rank second all-time. He also led the MAC in assists in the 2003-04 and 2004-05 campaigns with 5.5 and 5.8 assists per game, respectively.

Haynes is KSU's program leader in career assists (625), steals (229) and minutes (4,070). During his senior season in 2006, Haynes became the first Golden Flash to earn MAC Player of the Year honors. An Associated Press All-America honorable mention selection that year as well, Haynes led Kent State to the 2006 MAC regular season and tournament titles and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The 35-year-old Haynes replaces Kevin Broadus, who left Maryland to become the head coach Morgan State University.

What they are saying about Haynes:

John Beilein, Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach

“I have had some really great assistant coaches during my tenure at the University of Michigan and I can’t say enough about DeAndre Haynes. He was one of our absolute best. He prioritizes player relationships and our student-athletes developed a complete trust and love for him. As a teacher of the game, DeAndre helped make our student-athletes better every day and his attention to detail is outstanding. He is also an excellent recruiter with a keen eye for talent. This is a tremendous hire and I feel Dre is a great fit for the University of Maryland and the Big Ten Conference.”

Jim Christian, Boston College Head Men’s Basketball Coach

“DeAndre is without a doubt a rising star in this business. He has learned from some of the best and most respected coaches in our profession. His passion for development and teaching the game will be felt immediately and fit in perfectly with the outstanding staff Coach Turgeon has put together.”

Tod Kowalczyk, Toledo Head Men’s Basketball Coach

“I have had the good fortune of having many great assistant coaches on my staff. Dre is at the top of the list. He is a true professional who will develop into a very successful Division I head coach under Mark’s tutelage. He’s a talented coach, great communicator and versatile recruiter. Maryland has a tremendous program and they got better today.”

Rob Senderoff, Kent State Head Men’s Basketball Coach

“DeAndre Haynes is going to do great things at Maryland. I have known DeAndre for over half his life. He was an unbelievable player here at Kent State when I was an assistant coach, and he started his coaching career here with me when I became head coach. Dre is a natural leader. He is going to be well liked and respected by the players he works with and has a tremendous passion for helping players reach their full potential on and off the court. He has a wonderful family and the Maryland community is going to love having the entire Haynes family as part of its own.”