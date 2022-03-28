Maryland men's basketball officially announces the hiring of David Cox

Cox comes to Maryland from Rhode Island where he spent the past four seasons as the head men's basketball coach. Cox was an associate head coach at Rhode Island and Rutgers, as well as an assistant coach at Georgetown before that.

“We are thrilled that David is joining our staff at Maryland,” said Willard in a release. “He grew up right near our campus and has tons of connections to the DMV. He brings a wealth of experience as a head coach and more than 20 years on the sidelines in the Northeast. He has developed some of the best players in the Big East and Atlantic 10 and we are excited for him to make a major impact with the Terrapin basketball program. It's great that we get to welcome him and his family home to Maryland.”

Cox won 64 games as head coach of the Rams from 2018-22 and was one of 20 coaches included on HereSports.com’s list of candidates for National Coach of the Year in 2020. With a record of 13-5 in league play during the 2019-20 season, Cox tied for the third-most conference wins in a season in Rhode Island history. Future Terp, then-Ram Fatts Russell earned Atlantic 10 First Team All-Conference and All-Defensive Team honors, while senior Jeff Dowtin was a third-team selection. Dowtin, currently a member of the Orlando Magic, also earned Academic All-Conference honors for the third straight season.

“I am humbled and honored to be able to come home to Maryland and be a part of the Terp family,” said Cox. “I grew up in Landover, Len Bias’ hometown. I went to games at Cole and Comcast Center and coached many future Terps over the years. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the staff with Kevin. This is a great fit and we can’t wait to get to work recruiting and developing the future stars of Maryland basketball.”

Cox was named as head coach at Rhode Island in 2018 after four seasons as an assistant coach on current UConn head coach Dan Hurley’s staff with URI. The final two of those seasons were spent as the team’s associate head coach. Cox joined the Rhode Island staff in May, 2014 after spending the previous four seasons as an associate head coach at Rutgers under former Washington Wizards head coach Eddie Jordan.

From 2007-10, Cox served as an assistant at Georgetown, helping to guide the Hoyas to a trio of post-season appearances. In 2007-08, Georgetown compiled a 28-6 overall record en route to winning the Big East Championship and earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 2009-10 Hoya squad also won 28 games and en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Cox entered the college ranks as the director of basketball operations at Pittsburgh for the 2006-07 season and was part of the Panthers’ staff that went 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

A Landover, Md. native, Cox first coached at the high school level at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C. from 1996-99. He spent the next seven years as an assistant principal at his alma mater, St. John’s Prep in Washington, D.C. from 1999-2006, where he oversaw the school’s athletic department, supervised all extra-curricular activities and served as the school’s head of discipline.

Cox began his coaching career as an assistant coach with local AAU powerhouse D.C. Assault, helping guide the program's under-16 team to a national championship in 2004. Among the those he coached while with the D.C. Assault program include former NBA players Michael Beasley (Kansas State) and Dante Cuuningham (Villanova) as well as current Division I assistant coaches Nolan Smith (Duke) and Dwayne Anderson (Villanova). He also coached former Terps Chris McCray and Adrian Bowie.

A 1995 graduate of William & Mary with a degree in sociology, Cox was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at point guard for the Tribe for head coaches Chuck Swenson and Charlie Woollum. He finished his collegiate career with 670 points, 216 rebounds, 336 assists and a .352 3-point field goal percentage and his name is located throughout the Tribe’s record book. Cox still ranks among school leaders in several statistical categories, including 3-point field goals made (sixth, 137), total assists (eighth, 336); and 3-point field goal percentage (ninth, .352). His career-high 12 assists against George Mason in 1995 still ranks third among all-time single-game performances in W&M basketball history.