The Terps were tabbed to finish third in the Big Ten this season, behind Purdue and Michigan State.

With Big Ten Media Day for men's basketball set to get underway Tuesday, the league's unofficial men's basketball media poll was released on Monday.

The Boilermakers, picked to finish first, received the most first-place votes (24). The Michigan State Spartans, who were picked to finish second, received the remaining four first-place votes.

The Terps just narrowly beat out Illinois for third place in the poll with 304 points, while the Illini had 301 points and were picked to finish fourth.

Rounding out the top 10 are Wisconsin (5th), Indiana (6th), Ohio State (7th), Northwestern (8th), Iowa (9th) and Rutgers (10th). Michigan (11th), Nebraska (12th), Penn State (13th) and Minnesota (14th) were picked to finish in the back of the pack.

The unofficial media poll is in it's seventh year of existence and is conducted by The Athletic's Brandon Quinn and The Columbus Dispatch's Adam Jardy. The poll survey's two writers covering each of the league's 14 teams.

Senior guard Jahmir Young was named Preseason First Team All-Big Ten with 55 of a possible 56 votes. Young, along with Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr., received the second-most All-Big Ten votes behind Purdue's Zach Edey, the Preseason Player of the Year and the lone unanimous first-team selection. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker and Northwestern guard Boo Buie round out the first team.

Maryland forwards Julian Reese and Donta Scott each received All-Big Ten votes, although neither earned enough to be placed on the first or second team.

Maryland freshman guard DeShawn Harris-Smith, who was the No. 37-ranked player in his class according to Rivals, was the runner-up for Preseason Freshman of the Year behind Indiana newcomer Mackenzie Mgbako.

Young and Reese will join Maryland second-year head coach Kevin Willard in Minneapolis at this year's league media day.