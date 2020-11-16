TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland men's basketball releases non-conference schedule

Maryland men's basketball will play a seven-game non-conference schedule, the school announced Monday evening.

The non-conference slate includes home games with in-state foes Navy (Nov. 27) and Mount St. Mary's (Nov. 29) and is highlighted by a Dec. 9 trip to Clemson for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Terps' are set to open the season Nov. 25 at home versus Old Dominion. They round out the non-conference schedule with home games versus Monmouth (Dec. 1), George Mason (Dec. 4) and LaSalle (Dec. 22).

As was the case with football, the season will begin with no fans in attendance at XFINITY Center. This is done out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of both the student-athletes and fans, according to the university.

Game times and television information will be available at a later date, along with the full Big Ten conference slate of games.