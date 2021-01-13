TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland men's basketball schedules replacement game

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (Jan. 13, 2020) - In lieu of its postponed game against Nebraska, the Maryland men’s basketball team has scheduled Wingate University for a matchup on Friday, Jan. 15, at noon.

“When our game with Nebraska was postponed, we were concerned about the length of time between games,” said head coach Mark Turgeon. “The most important thing to our team right now is maintaining our rhythm and building depth as we prepare for our final stretch of Big Ten games and push for the postseason. I want to thank Wingate for adding us to their schedule on such short notice.”

The Terrapins most recently defeated then-No. 12 Illinois on the road on Jan. 10, joining Texas as the only programs in the country to record multiple victories on the road against ranked opponents.