The Terps will appear twice on FOX—at Michigan State on Feb. 3 (5:30 or 8 p.m.) and at home against Illinois on Feb. 17 (5:30 p.m.)—and twice on CBS—Jan. 21 against Michigan State (noon) and March 3 against Indiana (2 p.m.) in the regular-season finale—after zero appearances on the two national networks a season ago.

Maryland will have two games on the ESPN family of networks when they play in the Asheville Championship Tournament on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12. The Davidson game (Nov. 10) will be carried on ESPNU starting at 7:00 p.m. The Terps will then take on either Clemson or UAB on Sunday, Nov. 12 on ESPN2 (12:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.).

The Terps will also have two games streaming on B1G+ and new this year, they will have two games streaming on NBC's Peacock, including their Jan. 2 game versus Purdue, which is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. in College Park, Md.

The Terps will have three games broadcast on FS1, including their Gavitt Tip-Off game at Villanova, which is set to start at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. The broadcast assignment and tip-time for their game at UCLA on Dec. 22 has yet to be determined.

The Terps return three starters from last year's team which made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, led by preseason All-American Jahmir Young. They also bring in one of the top freshman classes in the country, led by Deshawn Harris-Smith and Jamie Kaiser Jr.

The Terps open the season Nov. 7 at home versus Mount St. Mary's. The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on B1G+.