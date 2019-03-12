Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon appears to be looking to add another piece to next year's front court, as he joined several high major programs in extending an offer to Cumberland (Md.) Bishop Walsh three-star power forward Olivier Robinson-Nkamhoua on March 11.

The Maryland offer came after the Terps staff was in Cumberland to watch Robinson-Nkamhoua in the annual Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament (ACIT) last week.

Maryland had an assistant on hand in Cumberland on Thursday to see Robinson-Nkamhoua record a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double against WCAC champs Gonzaga in a 69-59 loss to the Purple Eagles. On Friday night, Robinson-Nkamhoua helped Bishop Walsh win their first ACIT game since 2011, this time posting 19 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Mount St. Joseph of the Baltimore Catholic League. Finally, with Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon looking on Saturday, Robinson-Nkamhoua poured in a game-high 23 points and added 12 rebounds, as Bishop Walsh fell to St. Maria Goretti, 59-55.