No. 7 Maryland hosted a handful of high-profile hoops visitors for official visits over the weekend, none more of a priority or good fit for the program than Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood Laboratory 2021 five-star shooting guard Aminu Mohammed.

A native of Nigeria who has only been in the states throughout his teenage years so far, Mohammed was joined on his official visit by his guardian, Shawn Harmon, the uncle of 2021 four-star point guard Zion Harmon, who also took an official to Maryland over the weekend.