News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 12:02:22 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Maryland official visit leaves strong impression on five-star Mohammed

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

No. 7 Maryland hosted a handful of high-profile hoops visitors for official visits over the weekend, none more of a priority or good fit for the program than Springfield (Mo.) Greenwood Laboratory 2021 five-star shooting guard Aminu Mohammed.

A native of Nigeria who has only been in the states throughout his teenage years so far, Mohammed was joined on his official visit by his guardian, Shawn Harmon, the uncle of 2021 four-star point guard Zion Harmon, who also took an official to Maryland over the weekend.

Aminu Mohammed, a native of Nigeria, poses with the Nigerian flag while on his official visit to Maryland.
Aminu Mohammed, a native of Nigeria, poses with the Nigerian flag while on his official visit to Maryland.

Harmon and Mohammed has a full weekend of activities in College Park, which included touring the campus, meeting with several folks, and attending the Terps’ 73-55 win over Rhode Island on Saturday night. And both player and guardian left campus impressed.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}