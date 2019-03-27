COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Coming from an offensive background, it’s no surprise Maryland head coach Michael Locksley is excited about some of the talent he’s inheriting on that side of the ball in College Park.

There remain some questions at quarterback for the Terps, although Virginia Tech transfer Josh Jackson appears on track to take over as the starter once he joins the team this summer. Sophomore running back Anthony McFarland appears poised to build off of a breakout freshman campaign and has plenty of depth behind him. The wide receiver corps has a plethora of talent and a lot of young upside. But it’s the up front where Locksley appears most optimistic despite replacing three starters--Damian Prince, Derwin James, Brendan Moore--on the offensive line.

“Coming into the spring, I really liked the offensive line,” Locksley said. “I felt like we had big, athletic guys that moved really well as we evaluated them through our offseason winter conditioning program. Those guys are really big athletic guys.”

Sean Christie and Terrance Davis are incumbents at guard and juniors Johnny Jordan and Marcus minor are in line for starting roles at center and tackle respectively, but the other tackle position remains up for grabs. Tyran Hunt and TJ Bradley could eventually push for the position, but redshirt freshman Jaelyn Duncan appears to be getting the first crack with the starting group.

Although players are segmented into different groups during these spring practices, Locksley reminding everyone Tuesday that nothing will be set in stone depth chart wise for several more months.

“We don't have starting spots. We have starting points,” Locksley said. “And those things will continue to change. As coaches, we'll go back, watch the film from today and that thing will fluctuate on a day-to-day basis as guys perform and show their abilities.”

Locksley spoke about being “excited” to start camp and how eager his players were to get back to football. He mentioned that spring ball is more about installing schemes and figuring out “who the playmakers are” than it is assembling a depth chart, and the former Alabama offensive coordinator and Broyles Award winner shed some light on what Maryland’s offensive scheme will look like in 2019.

“My plan coming in is to not call plays,” Locksley said. “I feel really confident in Scottie [Montgomery] as a play caller. I will be heavily involved with how we shape it from Sunday until the ball is kicked, but my intention is to let Scottie call it. We’ve installed the system that we had at Alabama that I’m very familiar with it. So I’ll use my expertise to help shape it, game plan it, and then Scottie will be the guy calling the plays.”

After coaching one of college football’s top offenses last season, Locksley admitted that it’s been a bit of a whirlwind adjusting back to being a head coach, but he’s welcoming the challenge and is thrilled to be back in College Park.

“It’s like riding a bike,” Locksley said. “It’s Day 1 of practice. It’s harder for a guy like me because I’m used to coaching a position, a side of the ball. But now I have to be in line with the defense as well as the offense. I kind of have to take a big-picture approach. It was a good start. I’m happy to be here. Happy to be coaching these guys.”

**Practice notes**

Position change for Savoy

Virginia Tech transfer Sean Savoy left the Hokies as a wide receiver but it appears he’ll be joining the Terps as a defensive back.

Unbeknown to most, Savoy was apparently brought in by Maryland this offseason to play defensive back because of the Terps’ numbers at cornerback and the depth they have at wideout.

“When we made the switch and he transferred in, one of the caveats for us is we've got a lot of guys that play receiver for us right now,” Locksley said. “If you look at our roster numbers, we're a little depleted at corner. So he’s a kid who played corner, receiver all in high school and when he came in because of our needs at corner that’s when we brought him in as a transfer.”

Keandre Jones bringing leadership to locker room

Heavily anticipated Ohio State linebacker transfer Keandre Jones was practicing with the Terps on Tuesday and could be the second Big Ten linebacker transfer to have a major impact on Maryland’s defense in as many years.

The former five-star brings more than talent to the field for the Terps. Locksley also appreciates the fact the the former Buckeye knows what it’s like and what it takes to win.

“One of the things that really jumps out about Keandre is having been at a winning program like Ohio State,” Locksley said. “He understands the work that it takes to be successful. He’s a kid that when you watch him through winter conditioning was first in all the drills. He’s just a tremendous effort guy.”

Kasim Hill still on roster but not seen at practice

Former Terps starting quarterback Kasim Hill is rehabbing his second knee injury in as many years and remains in the NCAA transfer portal.

He was not spotted at the early portion of practice open to the media but he does remain on Maryland’s official roster.

“We’re in pretty much daily contact with Kasim,” Locksley said. “He’s still involved with our program from the academics standpoint or from the training room with his rehab. We’ll continue to support him academically and from a health standpoint to rehab him.”

Wade Lees not on the roster

Unlike Hill, former Terps starting punter Wade Lees is no longer on Maryland’s roster. The Aussie leg has entered his name into the transfer portal and is future remains uncertain as he finishes up his secondary degree in College Park.

“He’s in the portal,” Locksley said of Lees. “Haven’t seen him. I don’t know where he is right now. I think he’s finishing up classes or course work. He has obviously graduated but I think he continues to work towards a master’s.”