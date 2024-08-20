Maryland picks up commitment from 2026 three-star TE Damon Hall Jr.
Maryland has gained its third verbal commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, as high-three-star tight end Damon Hall Jr. pledged to the Terrapins on Tuesday evening.
Hall joins three-star defensive end Brian Harris and three-star defensive back Khmari Bing as the early commits in the 2026 cycle for the Terps. All three of those prospects pledged to Maryland in August. The Terrapins currently rank in the top-25 of the national team recruiting rankings.
Bing and Hall are high school teammates at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.
With Maryland, Hall will play under head coach Mike Locksley, offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Sumlin and the rest of the coaching staff.
The Saint Frances Academy standout is currently listed as a weakside defensive end by Rivals, but he is expected to play on the offensive side of the ball as a tight end at the college level.
The 6-foot-5, 204-pound Hall currently ranks as the No. 7 player in the state of Maryland and No. 21 weakside defensive end in the 2026 cycle.
He is a versatile athlete with a good combination of height and speed.
Hall was originally offered by the Terrapins in April of 2023. He took an unofficial visit to College Park in June of 2023.
In addition to Maryland, Hall had scholarship offers from Alabama, Boston College, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and others.
Hall and Saint Frances Academy open the 2024 season this coming weekend against Central Catholic High School (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania).