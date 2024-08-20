Maryland has gained its third verbal commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, as high-three-star tight end Damon Hall Jr. pledged to the Terrapins on Tuesday evening.

Hall joins three-star defensive end Brian Harris and three-star defensive back Khmari Bing as the early commits in the 2026 cycle for the Terps. All three of those prospects pledged to Maryland in August. The Terrapins currently rank in the top-25 of the national team recruiting rankings.

Bing and Hall are high school teammates at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

With Maryland, Hall will play under head coach Mike Locksley, offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Josh Gattis, associate head coach/co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Sumlin and the rest of the coaching staff.