Maryland landed their first commitment in the Class of 2020 on Wednesday night as Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha three-star OL Jordan White made his announcement via Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman visited Maryland last month and chose the Terps over Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Syracuse, UMass and Virginia.

The addition of White keeps the DeMatha-to-Maryland pipeline flowing. Mike Locksley made former DeMatha head coach Elijah Brooks one of his first hires, adding him to the Maryland staff as running backs coach. Locksley and Brooks then landed White's former DeMatha teammate and Rivals100 safety Nick Cross last month as part of the Terps' 2019 class.

White plays along both the offensive and defensive lines for DeMatha, but projects as an offensive guard at the next level, where he was recruited by Maryland.