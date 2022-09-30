As Hurricane Ian bears down on the Carolinas, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley is preparing his team for possible wet and windy conditions Saturday afternoon in College Park as the storm continues to move up the Eastern Seaboard.

"Ball security becomes even more important," said Locksley when asked about playing in wet conditions. "How you catch the ball, we actually took care of, yesterday we had a couple of our different periods where we utilized wet balls. We sprayed the balls down before we snapped them, so the quarterback and receivers have to be used to operating with wet footballs. As a receiver, when the ball is wet, those gloves that they manufacture nowadays aren't great. So we talk to them about the importance of using their hands and then even when in traffic, body catching at times to secure the ball.

"We talk on the defensive side of a wet field, the importance of having your feet underneath you. We hope that this thing passes through, but we've prepared and we've worked during training camp, we've had some wet days where we've stayed out there and not run into the indoor facility in an effort of preparing us for these kind of games."

The Terps will have more than just wet balls to contend with when it comes to ball security on Saturday, as Michigan State currently leads the nation in fumbles recovered with seven.

Maryland has struggled some with its own ball security the past two games, losing two fumbles against SMU and and then losing a critical fumble on the opening kickoff at Michigan which led to a Wolverines touchdown.

"We have not done a great job of not turning it over the last couple of games, but our defense has helped us by creating turnovers as well, which we need to have," said Locksley. "Still feel like the winning formula for us is to create turnovers and limit them on offense and create them on defense and then with the big plays, create them on offense and limit them on defense. We win those two battles and typically, you will win the game."

Injury updates

Both starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and starting receiver Rakim Jarrett did not finish last Saturday's game at Michigan due to injury.

Two of the Terps' offense's top playmakers, both were able to practice on Wednesday and will be game-time decisions.

"[Rakim] was able to have a practice [Wednesday]," said Locksley. "He will still be a game-time decision for us, as will our quarterback, will be a game-time decision, as all of the coaches in this league have decided to do, so I will stay right in line with those game-time decisions."



