Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2022 three-star dual-threat quarterback Jayden Sauray has been a big target of Maryland’s since he received an offer from the Terps last December — Sauray’s first.

The 6-foot, 200-pound passer is now up to nine offers with Boston College, Buffalo, Marshall, Ole Miss, Old Dominion, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia joining Maryland. But the Terps have continued to make Sauray a top priority and were among the first programs to reach out when the recruiting dead period ended Sept. 1 at midnight.