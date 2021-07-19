Maryland quarterback Tagovailoa named to Maxwell watch list

Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list, it was announced Monday morning.

The Maxwell Award, which originated in 1937, recognizes the top Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) player in the country regardless of position.

Tagovailoa was impressive in his first year as a full-time starter in 2020 with the Terps, completing 75-of-122 passes for 1,011 yards while throwing seven touchdown passes in just four games. Tagovailoa led the Big Ten in average yards per completion (13.48), was second in the league in passing efficiency (138.5) and third in passing yards per game (252.8).

The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native's most impressive performance last season came in a 45-44 overtime win over Minnesota, in which he threw for 394 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while rushing for an additional 59 yards a pair of touchdowns on the ground. He was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week as well as Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his performance. The following game he threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a 32-19 win at Penn State.

Tagovailoa is the first Maryland player to appear on the Maxwell watch list since current Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland in 2019 and the first Terps quarterback to be named to the watch list since Danny O'Brien back in 2011.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021.

Tagovailoa and the Terps will kick off the 2021 season September 4 in College Park versus the West Virginia Mountaineers.