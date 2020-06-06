Maryland quickly building bond with Florida OL Bruno Zandamela
With none committed to its 2021 class so far, Maryland needs offensive linemen. To fill the void, the Terps recently offered Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International three-star offensive tackle Bruno Zandamela.
The 6-foot-8, 310-pound blocker picked up his Maryland offer May 29 and would be a big addition for the Terps in more ways than one. He adds Maryland to an offer list that already included Florida International, Indiana, Iowa State, Liberty, Marshall, Rutgers, South Florida, Toledo, and West Virginia.
Led by the efforts of offensive line coach John Reagan, Maryland’s recruitment of Zandamela is relatively new, but the Sunshine State native has begun to build a relationship with his position coach in College Park.
