MANALAPAN, N.J. -- As a five-star prospect with a recent Geico National High School Championship under his belt, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 2020 shooting guard Jaden Springer has no shortage of suitors at the college level.

The 6-foot-4, 184-pound North Carolina native recently picked up offers from UNC, Memphis and Florida, but there are nearly 20 other high-majors who came calling prior such as Auburn, Clemson, Kansas, NC State, Tennessee, UCLA, and Wake Forest.

But one of his first offers came from Maryland, which extended a scholarship to Springer back in October 2017 while he was a freshman at Rocky River (Mint Hill, N.C.). Terps assistant Bino Ranson has kept tabs on Springer ever since, and the talented wing still lists Maryland as one of the programs recruiting him the hardest.