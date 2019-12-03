Maryland redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr. will forgo his remaining two years of eligibility and enter his name into the 2020 NFL Draft, he announced on Tuesday via social media.





“I can’t thank everyone at Maryland enough for the last three years,” McFarland said in a statement. “The future is bright under Coach Locks. I know my brothers are going to do some special things in the coming years for our amazing fans in College Park. Terp For Life!”

McFarland tallied 1,648 rushing yards in just two seasons as a Terp, the 21st most in program history. The DMV product averaged 6.7 yards per carry on 245 attempts, good for the third-best average in Maryland ranks, trailing only Chet Hanulak (‘53) and Ty Johnson (‘18). The two-year back tallied 12 rushing touchdowns over 23 games and six 100-yard games, tied for the ninth-most in program history.

“I’m proud of the way Anthony McFarland represented his home state and university,” head coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. “He’s one of the most dynamic playmakers that I’ve ever coached. I’m looking forward to watching him represent the Terps at the next level.”

A 2018 Second Team All-Big Ten selection, McFarland starred in his redshirt freshman season in College Park, setting Maryland freshman records for rushing yards (1,034), most rushing yards in a game (298 vs. Ohio State) and most 100-yard rushing games (four). His 1,034 rushing yards in 2018 ranked as the ninth-most in a season in program history and his yards per carry mark ranked fifth in the nation.

With the 298 yard game vs. Ohio State and a 210 yard game the week before at Indiana, McFarland became only the second Maryland player ever to record back-to-back 200-yard games.

Hampered by a high ankle sprain throughout much of the 2019 season, McFarland ended his Maryland career on a high note, rushing for 134 yards and a touchdown on just eight caries in the Terps' season finale at Michigan State. He finished the season with 614 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

McFarland will look to become the 15th Maryland running back drafted in the NFL. The 2020 Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



