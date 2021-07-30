Maryland's Aaron Wiggins selected by OKC with the 55th pick in NBA Draft

Former Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday night.

With Wiggins' selection, the Terps have had a player taken in each of the past four drafts and have had seven players selected in the past six years.

Wiggins, who was the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year following his sophomore campaign, was the Terps' second-leading scorer as junior, averaging 14.7 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest. He earned Honorable Mention All-big Ten honors for his efforts.

The Greensboro, N.C. native saved his best for last this past season, averaging 17.9 points (.506 FG/.408 3FG) and 6.6 rebounds over the final 12 games. He recorded a career-high 27 points in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Alabama in what was his final game in a. Terps uniform.

Wiggins was invited to the G League Elite Camp after declaring for the NBA Draft and performed well. He was one of just four players from the G League camp invited to attend the NBA Draft Combine.

After announcing he would remain in the draft on July 5, Wiggins worked out for a number of teams with multiple second-round picks, including Brooklyn, Indiana, New Orleans.

In Oklahoma City, Wiggins will be reunited with former high school teammate Jaylen Hoard, who also attended Wesleyan Christian High School in High Point, N.C. and played under former Terps great Keith Gatlin.

Wiggins came to Maryland as a four-star prospect and the No. 41-ranked player nationally in the 2018 class, having chosen the Terps over Arizona, Florida, Kansas and more.