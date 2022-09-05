BALTIMORE, Md. – One of the top 2024 point guards in the DMV area, Daquan Davis holds a handful of major offers, and new schools seem to be kicking the tires on his recruitment with each passing month. Rivals recently caught up with the Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High School star to discuss where things stand and what could be next.

ON UPCOMING VISITS

I plan on going to Butler on an unofficial during the first or second week of October.

ON BUTLER

The coaches reach out and they all seem to really like me. I talk to the head coach and I like him, so I'm definitely going to go check it out.

ON OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED

Maryland is reaching out a lot. St. Joe’s University, too. Also, George Washington.

ON MARYLAND

They’re just getting me up to speed and telling me how it is out there and what they are building. They tell me that they aren’t going to be looking in the transfer portal too much, so I love that. They want to build a foundation – a new team with new kids. They want to build chemistry, not go in the portal because that’s just a whole bunch of old guys.

ON MARYLAND’S PITCH

“I love that they want high school kids, not transfers, and I also like that the coaches are real with me. They don’t sugarcoat things for me.”

ON GEORGE WASHINGTIN

“All the coaches reach out and they really want me. They are talking about visits. Coach [Chris] Caputo has been reaching out a lot and checking in. I like him. He’s cool.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS THAT MIGHT OFFER

“Illinois and Indiana are talking to me a little. They haven’t offered, but maybe soon.”