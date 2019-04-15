Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando and junior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. will both hire agents and declare for the NBA Draft, the school announced on Monday.

“Both Bruno and Anthony are taking advantage of the new rules and hiring agents to make educated decisions as they pursue their goals of playing in the NBA,” said head coach Mark Turgeon in a statement. “Both of them will have the opportunity to take advantage of the system set in place to gain feedback on their futures. Our coaching staff will be working in tandem every step of the way.”

For Fernando, this will mark the second time in as many years that he has tested the NBA waters, having taken part in the NBA Draft Combine last year.

“It has long been my dream to play basketball at its highest level in the NBA,” Fernando said. “With that being said, I am taking the pre-draft process extremely seriously. I want to ensure that I make an informed decision that will set the foundation for sustained success and prosperity throughout my playing career and beyond.”

Fernando took his game to another level as a sophomore, becoming one of the most dominant big men in the game this past season. Fernando was the only player this past season to be named First-Team All-Big Ten as well as being named to the Big Ten All-Defensive team. Fernando was also one of five finalists for the Karrem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top center.

A native of Angola, Fernando posted 22 double-doubles this past season, which tied for the second-most nationally and also tied for the second-most double-doubles in a season all-time by a Maryland player.

A two-time All-Big Ten selection, Cowan Jr. has started every game (99) since he stepped foot on campus in 2016-17. He has led the Terps in scoring, assists and minutes the last two seasons, and currently ranks tied for 10th in program history in assists (437) and 23rd in points (1376).

“My last three seasons at Maryland have been a true blessing and I have grown so much as a player and person,” Cowan Jr. said. “As I enter my final year of eligibility, I feel it’s important to receive an evaluation of my game from professional teams to best prepare myself for life after college.”

Fernando currently projects as a mid-to-late-first, early-second round draft pick while Cowan Jr. is not currently listed in any mock drafts. Both players will have until May 29 to withdraw their names from the draft.

Key dates to keep in mind:

April 21 - Early Entry Draft Deadline

May 14-19 - NBA Combine

May 29 - NCAA Withdrawal Deadline

June 20 - NBA Draft